QEP Co. Inc. unveils adhesive manufacturing plant in Dalton

QEP Co. Inc. celebrated the completion of its latest investment in American manufacturing with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil its next-generation Roberts adhesive manufacturing plant in Dalton.

The advanced machinery and infrastructure enable the plant to double production of adhesives from the previous 18,000 gallons per day to 18,000 gallons per single shift. The investment also increases QEP’s capabilities with polymer formulations.

The ribbon-cutting event showcased the new holding tanks, mixers and state-of-the-art production lines and packaging lines in operation.

Herbert Maertl, chief operating officer of QEP, said, “A few years ago, we committed to establishing a state-of-the-art adhesive manufacturing plant here in Dalton to increase our production capacity and formula capabilities. Our goal was to service our customers with high-quality, American-made products with continued 100% service levels. With unrelenting determination, amazing teamwork and great support, we delivered exactly that.”

The upgrades and implementation of the new production lines took more than three years from concept to completion, during which time production of adhesives continued. The plant is now operating at its new higher output of production and will continue to produce adhesives for distribution across the country.

Len Gould, QEP’s President and CEO, stated, “I’m very proud of our entire team and who we are today. The investments, while substantial, help us across the enterprise with technology, consistency, efficiency and capacity.”