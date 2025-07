Schedules, Scores & Stats

MLB 7-Day Board

Sunday, July 27

1:35 pm Colorado (1) @ Baltimore (5)

1:35 pm Los Angeles Dodgers (3) @ Boston (4)

1:35 pm Philadelphia (3) @ New York Yankees (4)

1:35 pm Arizona (0) @ Pittsburgh (6)

Email newsletter signup

1:40 pm Tampa Bay (1) @ Cincinnati (2)

1:40 pm Toronto (4) @ Detroit (10)

2:10 pm Chicago Cubs (5) @ Chicago White Sox (4)

2:10 pm Athletics (7) @ Houston (1)

2:10 pm Cleveland (1) @ Kansas City (4)

2:10 pm Miami (2) @ Milwaukee (3)

2:10 pm Washington (7) @ Minnesota (2)

2:15 pm San Diego (9) @ St. Louis (2)

2:35 pm Atlanta (1) @ Texas (8)

4:07 pm Seattle (1) @ Los Angeles Angels (4)

7:10 pm New York Mets (5) @ San Francisco (3)

Monday, July 28

6:35 pm Toronto @ Baltimore

6:40 pm Colorado @ Cleveland

6:40 pm Arizona @ Detroit

7:05 pm Tampa Bay @ New York Yankees

7:10 pm Los Angeles Dodgers @ Cincinnati

7:40 pm Philadelphia @ Chicago White Sox

7:40 pm Atlanta @ Kansas City

7:40 pm Chicago Cubs @ Milwaukee

7:40 pm Boston @ Minnesota

7:45 pm Miami @ St. Louis

8:10 pm Washington @ Houston

9:38 pm Texas @ Los Angeles Angels

9:40 pm New York Mets @ San Diego

9:45 pm Pittsburgh @ San Francisco

10:05 pm Seattle @ Athletics

Tuesday, July 29

12:35 pm Toronto @ Baltimore

6:40 pm Colorado @ Cleveland

6:40 pm Arizona @ Detroit

7:05 pm Tampa Bay @ New York Yankees

7:10 pm Los Angeles Dodgers @ Cincinnati

7:40 pm Philadelphia @ Chicago White Sox

7:40 pm Atlanta @ Kansas City

7:40 pm Chicago Cubs @ Milwaukee

7:40 pm Boston @ Minnesota

7:45 pm Miami @ St. Louis

8:10 pm Washington @ Houston

9:38 pm Texas @ Los Angeles Angels

9:40 pm New York Mets @ San Diego

9:45 pm Pittsburgh @ San Francisco

10:05 pm Seattle @ Athletics

Wednesday, July 30

12:35 pm Toronto @ Baltimore

1:10 pm Arizona @ Detroit

1:10 pm Boston @ Minnesota

2:10 pm Philadelphia @ Chicago White Sox

2:10 pm Washington @ Houston

2:10 pm Atlanta @ Kansas City

2:10 pm Chicago Cubs @ Milwaukee

3:45 pm Pittsburgh @ San Francisco

4:10 pm New York Mets @ San Diego

6:40 pm Colorado @ Cleveland

7:05 pm Tampa Bay @ New York Yankees

7:10 pm Los Angeles Dodgers @ Cincinnati

7:45 pm Miami @ St. Louis

9:38 pm Texas @ Los Angeles Angels

10:05 pm Seattle @ Athletics

Thursday, July 31

1:05 pm Tampa Bay @ New York Yankees

7:10 pm Atlanta @ Cincinnati

9:40 pm Texas @ Seattle

Friday, August 1

12:40 pm Atlanta @ Cincinnati

2:20 pm Baltimore @ Chicago Cubs

6:45 pm Detroit @ Philadelphia

6:45 pm Milwaukee @ Washington

7:07 pm Kansas City @ Toronto

7:10 pm Houston @ Boston

7:10 pm Minnesota @ Cleveland

7:10 pm New York Yankees @ Miami

7:10 pm San Francisco @ New York Mets

7:35 pm Los Angeles Dodgers @ Tampa Bay

8:10 pm Pittsburgh @ Colorado

9:38 pm Chicago White Sox @ Los Angeles Angels

9:40 pm St. Louis @ San Diego

10:05 pm Arizona @ Athletics

10:10 pm Texas @ Seattle

Saturday, August 2, 2025

1:10 pm Los Angeles Dodgers @ Tampa Bay

2:20 pm Baltimore @ Chicago Cubs

3:07 pm Kansas City @ Toronto

3:10 pm Pittsburgh ] @ Colorado

4:05 pm Detroit @ Phillies

4:05 pm Milwaukee @ Washington

4:10 pm Houston @ Boston

4:10 pm Minnesota @ Cleveland

4:10 pm New York @ Miami

4:10 pm San Francisco @ New York Mets

4:10 pm Texas @ Seattle

7:15 pm Atlanta @ Cincinnati

10:05 pm Arizona @ Athletics

10:07 pm Chicago White Sox @ Los Angeles Angels

10:10 pm St. Louis @ San Diego

MLB Standings

National League

East W L

N.Y. Mets 62 44

Philadelphia 60 45

Miami 50 54

Atlanta 44 59

Washington 42 62

Central W L

Chi. Cubs 61 43

Milwaukee 61 43

Cincinnati 55 50

St. Louis 54 52

Pittsburgh 43 62

West W L

L.A. Dodgers 61 44

San Diego 56 49

San Francisco 54 51

Arizona 51 54

Colorado 27 77

American League

East W L

Toronto 63 42

N.Y. Yankees 56 48

Boston 56 50

Tampa Bay 53 52

Baltimore 46 58

Central W L

Detroit 60 46

Cleveland 52 52

Kansas City 51 54

Minnesota 50 54

Chi. White Sox 38 67

West W L

Houston 60 45

Seattle 56 49

Texas 55 50

L.A. Angels 50 55

Athletics 45 62

Auto Racing – Nascar Sprint Cup

Sunday, July 6,

Challenge Round 2/Grant Park 165

Chicago Street Race

Winner: #88 Shane van Gisbergen

Sunday, July 13

Challenge Round 3 /Toyota / Save Mart 350

Sonoma Raceway

Winner: #88 Shane van Gisbergen

Sunday, July 20

Challenge Round 4/AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Dover Motor Speedway

Winner: #11 Denny Hamlin

Sunday, July 27

Championship Round / Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Winner: #23 Bubba Wallace, who led 30 out of the race’s 168 laps and his best lap time was 49.95

2nd: Kyle Larson, who led 19 laps and his best time was 49.82.

3rd: Denny Hamlin, who only led 1 lap of the race, but put in the fastest lap time during that lap, at 49.74.

Race Stats: Total race time – 3:22:15; average speed – 125 mph; 15 lead changes; margin of victory – 0.222s

Sunday, Aug. 3, 3:30 pm ET

Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol

Iowa Speedway

350 laps / 306.25 miles

Sunday, Aug. 10. 2 pm ET

Go Bowling at The Glen

Watkins Glen International

90 laps / 220.5 miles

Saturday, Aug. 16. 7:30 pm ET

Cook Out 400

Richmond Raceway

400 laps / 300 miles

Saturday, Aug. 23, 7:30 pm ET

Coke Zero Sugar 400

Daytona International Speedway

160 laps / 400 miles

Playoffs | Round Of 16

Sunday. Aug. 31. 6 pm ET

Cook Out Southern 500

Darlington Raceway

367 laps / 501.32 miles

Sunday, Sept. 7 ,3 pm ET

Enjoy Illinois 300

World Wide Technology Raceway

240 laps / 300 miles

Saturday, Sept. 13 7:30 pm ET

Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Bristol Motor Speedway

500 laps / 266.5 miles

Playoffs | Round Of 12

Sunday, Sept. 21. 2 pm ET

NASCAR Cup Series Race

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

301 laps / 318.46 miles

Sunday. Sept. 28. 3 pm ET

Hollywood Casino 400

Kansas Speedway

267 laps / 400.5 miles

Sunday, Oct. 5, 3 pm ET

Bank of America ROVAL 400

Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

109 laps / 248.52 miles

Sunday, Oct. 12, 5:30 pm ET

South Point 400

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

67 laps / 400.5 miles

Sunday, Oct. 19. 2 pm ET

YellaWood 500

Talladega Superspeedway

188 laps / 500.08 miles

Sunday, Oct. 26, 2 pm ET

Xfinity 500

Martinsville Speedway

500 laps / 263 miles

Playoffs | Championship 4

Sunday, Nov. 2, 3 pm ET

NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Phoenix Raceway

312 laps / 312 miles

Standings

Rank Driver Points 1 Chase Elliott 726

2 William Byron 722

3 Kyle Larson 711

4 Denny Hamlin 706

5 Christopher Bell 664

6 Tyler Reddick 655

7 Ryan Blaney 616

8 Chase Briscoe 599

9 Alex Bowman 580

10 Chris Buescher 559