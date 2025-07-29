Today’s Forum – July 29, 2025

Published 8:30 am Tuesday, July 29, 2025

By DDC Newsroom | editorial@daltoncitizen.com

All these drowning incidents coupled with shark attacks have turned swimming into a dangerous sport. And then there have been three incidents recently of malfunctioning roller coasters at amusement parks. Nothing is fun or safe anymore.

Dalton

President Trump has secured the Southern border, rounded up and deported thousands of illegal alien criminals, yet that RINO Kasey Carpenter says that we need immigration reform. Sounds like a Democrat to me.

Dalton

