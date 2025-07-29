Whitfield County Court Proceedings

Throughout each week, the Dalton Daily Citizen brings you a summary of key felony cases in process in Whitfield County Superior Court.

These include serious offenses such as violent assaults, armed robbery, large-scale drug offenses, and other indictable crimes. Below is a summary of key proceedings, including indictments, arraignment schedules, pleas, trial developments, judicial remarks, verdicts, and sentencing.

Aaron Brent Davenport has been scheduled for arraignment on Sept. 3 for charges for which he was indicted by the Whitfield County Grand Jury on June 26. According to the Grand Jury indictment, Davenport allegedly, in May, assaulted a female victim by striking the car she was occupying with the vehicle he was driving, among other offenses, including alleged simple assault, disorderly conduct, driving under the influence, hit-and-run and aggressive driving, all related to the same alleged event. Davenport has been released on a $10,000 bond to await court proceedings.

Glen Marshall Hall, Jr. has been scheduled for arraignment on Aug. 5 for charges for which he was indicted by the Whitfield County Grand Jury on June 26. According to the Grand Jury indictment, Hall, Jr. allegedly, in April, assaulted a male victim with a pitchfork by chasing said victim with the pitchfork while declaring “I will kill you,” and allegedly damaged the victim’s vehicle by pouring gasoline on it. Hall, Jr., remained in custody as of press time.

Alfredo Herrera has been scheduled for arraignment on Sept. 11 for charges for which he was indicted by the Whitfield County Grand Jury on July 14. According to the Grand Jury indictment, Herrera allegedly, in May, assaulted two victims by discharging 4 rounds from a 9 mm pistol in the vicinity of the victims while in the vicinity of a public street, among other offenses, all connected to the same alleged event. Herrera has been released on a $20,000 bond to await court proceedings.

Editor’s note: All information is compiled from court records and reflects court actions and events as of press deadline prior to publication.