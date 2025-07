Quote of the Day

“We all die. The goal isn’t to live forever. The goal is to create something that will.” (Chuck Palahniuk)

Bible Verse of the Day

“Sing to the Lord a new song; sing to the Lord, all the Earth. Sing to the Lord, praise his name; proclaim his salvation day after day. Declare his glory among the nations, his marvelous deeds among all peoples.” (Psalm 96: 1-3)