AdventHealth and GNTC announce partnership

AdventHealth and Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) have signed an agreement designed to boost enrollment in GNTC’s Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) program, thereby helping to expand and continue nursing education services in Northwest Georgia.

The collaboration is designed to strengthen the connection between academic preparation and clinical practice by expanding clinical placement opportunities, supporting workforce development and fostering shared initiatives in nursing education, evidence-based practice and quality care.

“GNTC’s mission has always centered on meeting the workforce needs of our community,” said Heidi Popham, GNTC President. “This partnership with AdventHealth will not only expand access to nursing education, but will also help ensure our healthcare providers have the trained professionals they need to deliver high-quality care.”

AdventHealth commits $829,750 to be disbursed over five years to increase total enrollment in GNTC’s ASN program to 85 students for academic year 2026. The funding, which will be administered by the GNTC Foundation, will enable GNTC to purchase additional technology and hire additional faculty.

“This innovative partnership is a timely and strategic response to the growing demand for registered nurses,” Popham said. “Together, we are preparing students for in-demand careers while strengthening the future of healthcare in our region.”

On Monday, July 28, AdventHealth and GNTC held a Partnership Signing Ceremony to celebrate the agreement, which went into effect March 1, 2025. The ceremony was held in the Conference Center in Building H on GNTC’s Floyd County Campus in Rome.

“Nurses are the heartbeat of healthcare, and as we look toward the future, it is important that we do everything we can to fortify a pipeline of nurses who are ready to provide exceptional care at the bedside,” said Isaac Sendros, President and CEO of AdventHealth Georgia and AdventHealth Redmond. “When it comes to maximizing impact across Northwest Georgia, partnerships are where we work best, and we are extremely excited to partner with GNTC on this important endeavor.”

GNTC’s ASN program prepares students to apply the knowledge, skills and attitudes required of a self-directed, critically-thinking, beginning nurse generalist. The 65-hour occupational curriculum is designed to be completed in four consecutive semesters through combined classroom, laboratory and on-site clinical experience.

Graduates are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Exam for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN). Upon successful completion of the exam and receipt of an RN license by the Georgia Board of Nursing, graduates may obtain employment in a variety of settings across multiple states.

All graduates of GNTC’s associate degree nursing program recently passed the NCLEX-RN. This year marks the third consecutive year in which GNTC graduates have achieved a 100% pass rate on their first attempt. The NCLEX-RN is a standardized test used nationwide as a way for states to verify nursing knowledge and gauge competency to practice as a registered nurse.

Representatives from AdventHealth, along with GNTC Nursing faculty and staff from the Accessibilities Services, Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act and Student Success offices, will offer an ASN orientation on Friday, Aug. 15, at GNTC’s Walker County Campus in Rock Spring.