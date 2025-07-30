As Seen on Social Media: School supply and backpack giveaway

The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Backpack Giveaway on Friday, Aug. 1, at 9 a.m. at the sheriff’s office, 805 Professional Blvd., Dalton.

“We have 300 backpacks with school supplies in each to give away to the first 300 people who come to our office this Friday, Aug. 1,” officials state. “The giveaway starts at 9 a.m. and your child must be present to receive a bag. These bags are ‘first-come, first-serve,’ so please show up early to ensure you get yours for your kiddos!”

The giveaway will last until every bag is passed out or it becomes too hot outside. Should the weather become intolerable, the remaining bags will be donated to Whitfield County Schools.