Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets gain academic honors

Women’s tennis lauded

THE FLATS – For the sixth consecutive year, Georgia Tech women’s tennis was named an Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-Academic Team, as the organization announced its academic honors on July 21. Additionally, seven Yellow Jackets were named ITA Scholar-Athletes.

Representing Georgia Tech individually were Kylie Bilchev, Olivia Carneiro, Ginger Foster, Meera Jesudason, Taly Licht, Given Roach and Kate Sharabura. Bilchev and Sharabura lead the way, having earned the recognition for the fourth time in their collegiate careers. This marks the second recognition for Foster and Jesudason, while Carneiro, Licht and Roach each collected their first.

To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, a student-athlete must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the current academic year. To receive the recognition as a program, the team must have compiled at least a 3.2 grade point average with all members of the team factored in to receive the honor.

Men’s tennis garners ITA accolades

Georgia Tech men’s tennis was recognized academically by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association on July 21, as the organization announced seven Yellow Jackets were named ITA Scholar-Athletes. In addition to the individual recognitions, the program was lauded with an ITA All-Academic Team award.

For the second consecutive year, Krish Arora and Elias Shokry received individual honors. Joining them on the list were also first-time honorees Robert Bauer, Richard Biagiotti, Nate Bonetto, Owen DeMuth and Rohan Sachdev.

