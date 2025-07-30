Food company making $400 million investment in Northwest Georgia

Pilgrim’s is building a new facility in Northwest Georgia that will employ 630 people and invest $400 million in the state, Gov. Brian Kemp said Thursday.

Construction of the plant in LaFayette’s Walker County Business Park will begin later this year and the first phase of construction will be completed in 2027, the governor’s office said. The facility will make fully-cooked chicken products.

“Expanding the Pilgrim’s footprint in Georgia highlights our ongoing commitment to the region and our company’s long-term growth strategy,” said Pilgrim’s CEO Fabio Sandri. “This significant investment will allow further growth of our prepared foods business by expanding brands like Just Bare, Pilgrim’s, and Gold Kist, and supporting increasing demand in retail and foodservice channels.”

Pilgrim’s has seven production facilities in Georgia that employ more than 7,500 people, according to the governor’s office.

“Georgia’s No. 1 industry of agriculture continues to drive growth with companies like Pilgrim’s creating quality jobs in communities like LaFayette,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “As our state’s economy continues to advance, we are excited to see these continued innovations and the opportunities they will bring for hardworking Georgians.”

The Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce worked on the project with the Walker County Development Authority and Georgia Quick Start.

“Agriculture has long been the backbone of our economy, laying the groundwork for today’s thriving food and beverage sector,” said Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Critical industries like cold storage and logistics build on that legacy, generating jobs and opportunities across the state.”