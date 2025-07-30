GNTC honors Electrical Lineworker program graduates for summer 2025

Ten students graduated on Wednesday, July 23, from Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s (GNTC) Electrical Lineworker program during a ceremony at GNTC’s Polk County Campus in Rockmart.

The students experienced a vigorous, 10-week training program that included donated equipment such as trucks, poles and climbing equipment, as well as hands-on expertise from GNTC instructors.

Upon completing the program, the students received four certificates of completion for Electrical Lineworker, a restricted Class A Commercial Truck Driving (CDL) license, OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) 10-Hour General Industry and an overall certificate verifying 395 training hours completed. The program is offered through GNTC’s Office of Economic Development.

The summer 2025 cohort is the eighth cohort of the program since it began in fall 2022.

Graduates from the eighth cohort of the Electrical Lineworker program are Trent Agan, Alex Chappuis, Gavin Corno, Dustin Fortenberry, Christain Blake Hooper, Danny Marin, Ronnie Paez, Ja’lyn Searcy, Jason Wargin and Austin White.

The next cohort of GNTC’s Electrical Lineworker program starts Sept. 2 and is waitlisted. For more information about the program, go to ce.gntc.edu/ or contact GNTC’s Office of Economic Development via email at lineworker@gntc.edu.