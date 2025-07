Governance Calendar – July 30, 2025

August

Whitfield County Board of Education / Monday, Aug. 4 / Work Session 5:30 p.m. / Meeting 6:30 p.m. / Whitfield County Schools District Office, 3264 Cleveland Highway, Dalton

Dalton Mayor and City Council / Monday, Aug. 4 / 6 p.m. / Dalton City Hall, 300 W Waugh St, Dalton

Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful / Thursday, Aug. 7 / 11:30 a.m. / Dalton City Hall, 300 W Waugh St, Dalton

Clyde Williams Pavilion grand opening in Varnell / Saturday, Aug. 9 / 6 p.m. / Clyde Williams Pavilion, City Park, 422 Ruritan Drive / The event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, pizza, drinks and music. The public is invited. There will also be a City Council meeting, For more information, call (706) 694-8800.

Whitfield County Board of Commissioners / Monday, Aug. 11 / 6 p.m. / Whitfield County Courthouse, 205 N. Selvidge St., Dalton

Whitfield County Board of Assessors / Tuesday, Aug. 12 / 8:30 a.m. / 201 S. Hamilton St.

Dalton Board of Recreation / Tuesday, Aug. 12 / 12:15 p.m.. / Mack Gaston Community Center, 218 N. Frederick St, Dalton

Dalton Tree Board / Wednesday, Aug. 13 / 11 a.m. / Dalton Public Works 535 N. Elm St., Dalton

Whitfield County Board of Zoning Appeals / Wednesday, Aug. 13 / noon / Whitfield County Courthouse, 205 N. Selvidge St., Dalton

Whitfield County Board of Elections / Thursday, Aug. 14 / 8:30 a.m. / Whitfield County Courthouse, 205 N. Selvidge St., Dalton

Dalton Historic Preservation Commission / Thursday, Aug. 14 / 9 a.m. / Dalton City Hall, 300 W Waugh St, Dalton

Dalton-Whitfield County Solid Waste Authority / Monday, Aug 18 / 3:45 p.m. / Dalton City Hall / Dalton

Dalton Mayor and City Council / Monday, Aug. 18 / Dalton City Hall / Dalton

Dalton Public Safety Commission / Tuesday, Aug. 19 / 8:30 a.m. / Dalton City Hall, Dalton

Water, Light and Sinking Fund Commission / Tuesday, Aug. 19 / 2 p.m. / Dalton Utilities, 1200 V.D. Parrott Parkway

Varnell City Council / Tuesday, Aug. 19 / 6 p.m. / Varnell City Hall, 1025 Tunnel Hill Varnell Road, Varnell

Downtown Dalton Development Authority / Wednesday, Aug. 20 / 8:30 a.m. / Trevitt Hall, 111 N. Hamilton St,, Dalton

Whitfield County Planning Commission / Monday, Aug. 25 / 6 p.m. / Whitfield County Courthouse, 205 N. Selvidge St., Dalton

Greater Dalton Metropolitan Planning Organization / Tuesday, Aug. 26 / 10 a.m. / Riverbend Park, 1999 Riverbend Road, Dalton

Trade Center Authority / Wednesday, Aug. 7 / 8 a.m./ Dalton Convention Center, 2211 Tony Ingle Parkway, Dalton