July planning and zoning meeting recap: Commission recommends approval of rezoning requests

The Dalton-Varnell-Whitfield County Planning Commission on Monday unanimously recommended approval of the following:

• A request by Joshua Ray to rezone from suburban agriculture to general agriculture 5.35 acres on Old Dixie Highway.

The request to rezone was made to build a home and hobby farm with the potential to construct two single-family dwellings on the property.

• A request by Brian Maddox to rezone from general commercial to rural residential 0.84 acres at 5120 South Dixie Highway.

The property currently has a single-family home. The rezoning would bring the zoning into conformity with the use and allow the owner to remodel or replace that home.

• A request by Bryan Spence to rezone from low-density, single-family residential to rural residential 3.356 acres on Cedar Ridge Road.

Spence wants to build a mix of single-family homes and duplexes on the property.

• A request by Bradley Scott Martin to rezone from rural residential and general agriculture to rural residential 4.2 acres at 3323 Lower Gordon Springs Road.

Martin wants to convey part of the property to an heir.

• A request by Faith Ball to rezone from general commercial to general agriculture 7.25 acres at 1915 Otway Drive N.E.

The property currently contains one single-family home. Ball wishes to add a second single-family home.

• A request by Jason Jackson to rezone from low-density, single-family residential to rural residential 0.35 acres at 205 Old Lafayette Road to build a duplex on a site that now contains a blighted residential structure.

• A request by Miquel A. Franco to rezone from low-density, single-family residential to rural residential 1.14 acres at 122 Dycus Road and 130 Dycus Road.

The site currently contains two aging manufactured homes. Franco wants to replace them with four duplexes.

• A request by Arturo Lopez to rezone from low-density, single-family residential and general agriculture to general agriculture 12.58 acres at 1023 Lafayette Road.

Lopez wants to combine two parcels with different zoning into one property zoned general agriculture.

The commissioners make zoning recommendations to the city councils of Dalton and Varnell and to the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners.

All of the rezoning requests on Monday’s agenda are in the unincorporated part of the county. The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners is expected to make a final decision on the requests when it meets Monday, Aug. 11, at 6 p.m. in the commissioners’ meeting room of the courthouse.