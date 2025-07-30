Metro Dalton sees rise in June unemployment rate

The Georgia Department of Labor said Thursday that the two-county Dalton Metropolitan Statistical Area (Whitfield and Murray) recorded an unemployment rate of 3.6% in June, up four-tenths from the previous month. A year ago, the rate was 4%.

“June’s unemployment trends tell a familiar story — Georgia’s students are stepping into our workforce as schools let out for summer, creating the temporary unemployment and hiring fluctuations typical for this time of year,” said Georgia Labor Commissioner Bárbara Rivera Holmes. “With Georgia’s recent historic announcement of five million jobs, these students are stepping into a local workforce that belongs to them, in a state that’s proven over and over that when Georgians show up, opportunity follows.”

The labor force in Dalton was up by 124 and ended the month at 67,015. That number decreased by 362 compared to the same time last year.

Dalton finished the month with 64,603 employed residents, a decline of 118 from the previous month and 81 from the same time a year ago.

Dalton ended June with 69,500 jobs. That number increased by 200 from the previous month and rose by 900 from the same time last year.

In June, initial unemployment claims increased by five over the month and fell by 206 compared to the same month a year ago, totaling 320.