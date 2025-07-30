New mural by local artist welcomes visitors to Dalton State College

A vibrant new mural now greets visitors at the entrance of College Drive, offering a colorful and symbolic welcome to Dalton State College. The mural features a sweeping view of the North Georgia mountains, Dalton State’s iconic bell tower, a life-like Roadrunner — the college’s official mascot — and the words “Roadrunner Nation” set against a radiant sunrise.

Roadrunner Nation is more than a slogan—it’s a unifying concept designed to foster school pride and community spirit among students, faculty, staff and the greater Northwest Georgia community.

“Roadrunner Nation isn’t just about being part of a college—it’s about a culture where everyone feels they belong, where we support one another, and where we work together toward a shared future,” said John Fuchko III, president of Dalton State. “A key aspect of our Vision 2050 strategic plan, Roadrunner Nation reflects our commitment to community and purpose both on campus and in Northwest Georgia.”

The mural was commissioned by the college and created by local artist Mayelli Meza. The sunrise, a key element proposed by Meza, symbolizes new beginnings and the pursuit of dreams.

“The sunrise was an important element for me because it symbolizes new beginnings and the idea that each day is a new opportunity to continue chasing your dreams,” Meza said. “It complements the scene of our Roadrunner going through the mountains and greenery, representing hope and fresh starts for everyone at Dalton State.”

To ensure the mural authentically represented the sense of Roadrunner Nation, Meza worked closely with a committee of Dalton State students, alumni, faculty and staff. Together, they shaped the vision and design of the mural, incorporating elements that reflect the college’s identity, landscape and aspirations.

The mural’s location posed unique challenges for Meza. Positioned near a busy highway with bright nighttime lighting, traditional projection methods were not feasible. Instead, Meza used a VR Oculus headset to transfer her design onto the long, curved wall—an innovative approach that required both creativity and adaptability.

“This project pushed my limits and brought new challenges—reminding me that you never stop learning and growing as an artist,” she said.

Meza has painted more than 40 murals across Northwest Georgia and Tennessee. Her work, which has been featured in the New York Times, often serves as a medium for healing and advocacy, capturing the diverse stories of the Dalton community.