Pet of the Week: Meet Peyton

Peyton is a beautiful little tortie baby. She loves her friends and napping with as many as possible.

Peyton is the social butterfly of her group — she plays hard and loves harder. Come meet this little gem and fall in love like we have, she is a very special little girl. She has been at the shelter almost 1,200 days and would love to find her person.

Visit hsnwga.org to apply to adopt a dog or cat or to fill out an online application to volunteer.

The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia, at 1210 Veterans Drive in Dalton, is open to the public on Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for tours and adoptions.