Smith family awarded Yard of the Month

Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful’s Yard of the Month for July went to Pamela Redwine Smith of Tilton Road.

This beautiful yard takes a lot of maintenance and attention to watering, especially the beautiful and bountiful ferns. Smith takes them down each day to soak them in water before putting them back up. The healthy and large trees give wonderful shade even in the July sun.

The winners each receive a yard sign to display for that month and a $50 gift card supplied by Fiddleheads Garden Center in Dalton. To nominate a yard, visit keepdaltonwhitfieldbeautiful.org or email ahartline@dwswa.org.

Congratulations, Smith family!