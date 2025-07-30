U.S. Rep. Greene says she’ll skip Georgia’s 2026 race for governor

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene says she will not run for governor, just weeks after taking a pass on entering Georgia’s U.S. Senate race.

Greene, a close ally of President Donald Trump, announced Tuesday she will not run for governor in 2026, citing a desire to focus on her district and distaste for what she called Georgia’s “good ole boy” political system.

“I am humbled and grateful by the massive statewide support that I have to run for Governor, and if I wanted to run we all know I would win. It’s not even debatable,” the Rome Republican wrote in a long post on X.

Greene previously pulled her name out of the race for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff, reportedly under pressure from members of her party – including Trump – who were concerned that she might win big with conservative primary voters but fall flat in a general election.

Greene’s confrontational demeanor has made her a darling for conservatives in her district and nationwide – she’s in the top 10% for fundraising among all House incumbents, according to OpenSecrets data, and the top House fundraiser from Georgia – but she is also polarizing to liberals and moderates whose support she would likely need to win a statewide race in a battleground state.

For now, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Attorney General Chris Carr are considered the frontrunners for the GOP nomination once Gov. Brian Kemp’s term expires, but there is still time for more candidates to enter the race.

Email newsletter signup

Georgia’s governor has been a Republican since 2003, but Democrats are hoping changing demographics, frustration with the party in power and a series of statewide wins in recent years can propel a candidate to victory.

Democratic Party of Georgia Chair Charlie Bailey taunted Republicans in a statement after Greene’s announcement.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene has officially chickened out of the race for Governor because she knows she’s too extreme for Georgia – something Burt Jones and Chris Carr apparently haven’t figured out yet. That leaves Jones and Carr to spend the next year in a messy, nasty primary doing what they do best: ignoring the real needs of hardworking Georgians to audition for Donald Trump’s approval.”

The Democratic frontrunners at the moment are former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Atlanta state Sen. Jason Esteves.

But Georgians who hope to see Greene tested in a statewide election need not lose all hope – in her post, she left the door open for a potential future run for governor.

“And one day, I might just run without the blessing from the good ‘ole boys club or the out of state consulting leaches or even without the blessing of my favorite President,” she wrote. “One day, I might just run purely out of the blessing of the wonderful people of Georgia, my family and friends, but it won’t be in 2026.”

“In the meantime, you’ll find me in the beautiful hills of Northwest Georgia and fighting with all my might in the House of Representatives for the people who elected me,” she added.