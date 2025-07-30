Vitruvian associates receive awards for exceptional acts

Swipe or click to see more

Hamilton Medical Center and Vitruvian Health recently presented the Heart of Hamilton and Hero Awards to associates for acts that exceeded performance expectations.

Recent recipients of the Heart of Hamilton Award were Melissa Grimaldo, registered nurse (RN), 3A Medical Unit, and Randy Clark, RN, Emergency Department.

Andrea Swilling, Hamilton Home Health Therapy Supervisor; Holly Guinn, RN, Surgical Services; and Deanna Towns, Ridgewood Health and Rehabilitation, Housekeeping, received the Hamilton Hero Award.

The Heart of Hamilton Award is provided as a way to recognize Hamilton associates or volunteers for actions that truly demonstrate the “Heart of Hamilton” (serving with compassion through PRIDE values, including professionalism, respect, integrity, diligence and excellence).

The Hamilton Hero Award recognizes associates or volunteers when they assist in a life-saving event outside the normal scope of their responsibilities.

Hamilton associates and volunteers can be nominated for the Heart of Hamilton Award at VitruvianHealth.com/heartofhamilton. The nominations may be submitted for individuals or groups. Approximately 50 nominations are submitted each month. Heart of Hamilton is a robust recognition program that helps to keep the culture and PRIDE values ever-present within day-to-day operations.

A Heart of Hamilton Recipient of the Year is chosen from among the top recipient selections throughout the year.

“Hamilton Medical Center and Vitruvian Health take pride in the culture and realize the importance of recognizing when our associates step in to make a situation better,” said Chris Levan, chair of the Heart of Hamilton Committee. “When associates and volunteers go out of their way to make a difference in the lives of patients, family members, guests or other associates and volunteers, Vitruvian Health is committed to celebrating these acts.”