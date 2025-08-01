Church news – Aug. 1, 2025

Whitfield Baptist Church will host its 30th annual “Awesome Preaching in August.” Each Tuesday night in August the church will host special singing and special preaching, and the service begins at 7 p.m.

This Tuesday, Aug. 5, the guest preacher will be Pastor Nick Keller, the pastor of Pine Valley Baptist Church in Hiram, and the youth choir of Pine Valley will provide the special music.

Whitfield Baptist is at 2134 Dug Gap Road, 2.5 miles south of Walnut Avenue, in Dalton. Pastor Wayne Cofield invites everyone, and a nursery will be available for all children 3 years old and below.

For more information about the services on Tuesday nights during August, visit Whitfieldbaptist.com or call the church office at (706) 278-6776.