Citizen of the Week: Robert Varner shows ‘one person really can make a difference’

Robert Varner is “a faithful volunteer whose dedication and heart for service have made a lasting impact on countless lives in our community,” said City of Refuge Dalton CEO Pamela Cudd.

“Robert has generously volunteered with the City of Refuge for many years, consistently going above and beyond the call of duty,” she said. “Whether he’s packing food boxes through our food bank or stepping in with personal resources when shelves run low, Robert embodies what it means to care deeply for others. When the need is great, Robert is greater.”

Cudd said Varner “gives not only his time but his heart — quietly and humbly — in ways that lift spirits, fill stomachs and remind us all what community truly means. His compassion, generosity and unwavering presence have touched our team, our neighbors and our mission.”

She said Varner is a steady hand and a kind soul. She added that “his commitment is a powerful reminder that one person really can make a difference.”‘

For his efforts to help City of Refuge Dalton help those in need, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Robert Varner Citizen of the Week.