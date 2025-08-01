Colt Country gathers for ‘Kickoff at The Creek’

Sports Commentary: Third annual event draws hundreds to unofficially kick off the season

Colt Country gathered for the third annual Kickoff at The Creek and the excitement was palpable as families, friends and community members gathered to start the new season the right way. The event was a memorable success, offering something for everyone to enjoy.

“Our community support and turnout [for this event] might have been the best yet,” said coach Drew Carter, adding, “That is the whole reason behind this event; we want to get our school and community excited about the upcoming season.”

Carter also noted that it “gives our players a chance to showcase the hard work and development from our off-season and summer.”

Everyone gathered around the food vendors, where the aroma of tacos and barbecue drew everyone’s attention, great food options kept our players fueled and put smiles on families faces, and the great assistance from parents and members from Taquizas Chuy helped to make the night a hit. And then there was a favorite among the kids – The Kona Ice Truck, which was a hit as well, offering a refreshing break for the kids who were running around, playing, and having a blast.

The inflatable section was a particularly favorite among the younger crowd, with laughter and smiles coming from anyone who joined in the fun. Additionally, there were other games and vendors, including cornhole boards and the dunk tank. And, thanks to our cheerleaders, we had a bunch of face paint and tattoos for everyone! The Colts merchandise tent and season ticket booth were also busy during the event, and then, as the sun set, the main event began – an intersquad varsity scrimmage where both the first team offense and defense got looks, and showed potential, according to Carter.

“Our team had some flashes of what we hope to be,” he said, adding “We had some guys do some really good things; our defense looks fast and physical.”

Carter said he hopes to clean up some things offensively though, saying “We were inconsistent [on that side of the ball], but we had a few guys make some explosive plays, and that’s exciting to see.”

We also can’t forget the North Whitfield middle football team, who got the chance to battle it out for the first time ever at this event.

The Pioneers, led by Coach Josh King, are working hard for their future and getting ready to take on their season as well.

Kickoff at the Creek was a memorable success, bringing all of Colt Country together for a fun-filled evening of games, food, vendors, and – as the night drew to a close football – we also got to see a preview of this year’s band as they performed during the break and after the scrimmage.

Next up for the Colts is a trip to Model High School on Friday night, Aug. 1, for a preseason Jamboree to take on the Model Blue Devils and LaFayette Ramblers.

The excitement is real as our fans and players eagerly anticipate the first taste of real football action: Be there and be loud for our first Friday Night Lights of the season!

Editor’s note: Kylie Lyttle’s column, above, is the first of many articles from our new DDC Student Sports Squad. As the school year begins, we are working with school district officials, coaches and teachers to find one or two students from each high school to help provide coverage and photos of their school’s athletic teams throughout the year. Stay tuned to the DDC Sports Page for more information in the coming weeks.

Be sure to check out the 2025 edition of the Dalton Daily Citizen’s Football Preview. Available Wednesday, Aug. 13.