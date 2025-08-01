Dalton Cotillion 2025: Formal gala recognized debutantes for studies, activities and community service

The Farm provided a festive setting for the 38th annual Dalton Cotillion Ball on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

Fifteen young ladies were presented to their families, friends and the Board of Directors at a formal ceremony. Each debutante was attired in a white, formal evening gown and carried a handheld bouquet of white roses, vendela creme roses, hypericum berries with parvifolia foliage, designed by Debbie Brown and the staff of Barrett’s Flower Shop.

Mrs. Douglas Paul Renz and The Honorable Mrs. Charles Jones Bethel formally introduced each debutante.

The debutantes were commended for their studies, activities, and community service work at The Friendship House this past year. Mrs. Beth Blackburn played the harp during the presentation. Mr. Aaron Thomason of Arc Studios directed the photography for the evening and Mr. Brandon Brown served as the videographer. Following the presentation of the debutantes, the young ladies danced a grand waltz with their presenters.

Debutantes and their guests were welcomed to The Farm surrounded by true Southern charm.

Gold vessels were adorned on the tables with a floral composition that consisted in a white color scheme-lush centerpieces of white roses, Vendela creme roses, white fuji mums, white magnum mums, white stock, white snapdragons, white larkspur, white oriental lilies, gypsophila, white hypericum, white mini carnations, tree fern and parviflora. Beautiful Limelight hydrangeas also accented the other spaces around The Farm.

The floral arrangements for the evening were designed by Debbie Brown and the staff of Barrett’s Flower Shop. The debutantes joined their families and friends for a formal, seated dinner following the waltz. The tables featured a silver framed portrait of each debutante in her presentation gown. The dinner was followed by an evening of dancing to the music of the band Love, Peace and Happiness.

Host and Hostesses for the Cotillion Ball were members of the Board of Directors including Mr. and Mrs. Donald Blake Adcock, the Honorable Mr. and Mrs. Charles Jones Bethel, Mr. and Mrs. Roger Joe Brock, Mr. and Mrs. Jeffery Thomas Coon, Mr. and Mrs. William Bruce Davies, III, Mr. and Mrs. Graham Melville Fox, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Edward Hogshead III, Mr. and Mrs. Lucas Andrew Nations, Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Paul Renz, Mr. and Mrs. John Martin Stockard II, Mr. and Mrs. Jeffery Scott Tatum, and Mr. and Mrs. Joe Michael Wise, Jr.

Honorary directors of the Dalton Cotillion are Mr. and Mrs. Walter Robb Anderson, the late Dr. Philip Bates Bailey and Mrs. Philip Bates Bailey, the late Mr. Jack Bandy and the late Mrs. Aggie Bandy, the late Ms. Janet Boring Bandy, Mr. and Mrs. James Henry Bisson, Mrs. Dottie Boring Shaw and the late Mr. Kenneth Edwin Boring, Mr. and Mrs. John Edgar Bryant, Mr. and The Late Mrs. William Frederick Burns, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Reid Childress, Mr. and Mrs. Daniel James Clark, Mr. and Mrs. James Reaves Coker, Mr. and Mrs. Warren N. Coppedge, Mr. and Mrs. William Houston Creswell, Mr. and Mrs. Daniel A. Crutchfield, Mr. and Mrs. William Larry Duffie, Mr. and Mrs. James T. Fordham, Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Mark Griffin, Mr. and Mrs. J.A. Hammack, the late Mr. Lamar Hardin and Ms. Mary Hardin, Mr. and Mrs. Ronald W. Harris, Mr. Joseph C. Hallsworth, Mrs. Nancy Farrow, the late Dr. and the late Mrs. Jacob Harrison, Mr. and Mrs. Leon Stephen Kelehear, Mr. and Mrs. Robert W. Kinard, Mr. and Mrs. Austin Stafford King, The late Mr. Rick King and Mrs. G. Rick King, the late Mr. William Norris Little and Mrs. William Norris Little, Mr. and Mrs. Daryl Mickey Long, Mr. and Mrs. Bryan Macon, the late Mr. Thomas Maybank and Mrs. Thomas Maybank, the late Mr. and Mrs. Norman Dyer McCoy, Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Clayton Miller, Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Byron Patterson, Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Dewey Reams, Mr. and Mrs. James Herbert Rogers III, the late Mr. Carl Rollins and Mrs. Carole Rollins, the late Mr. and Mrs. Milton J. Ryman, Jr., Mr. and Mrs. John Kevin Sanders, Mr. and Mrs. Michael Edward Sanderson, Mr. and Mrs. Julian D. Saul, Mr. And Mrs. Sidney Levingston Sellers IV, Mr. Robert Evans Shaw and the late Anna Sue Shaw, Dr. Reginald Sherrill and the late Mrs. Margaret Richey Bandy, Mr. and Mrs. Peter Reid Sigmon, Dr. and Mrs. William Bradley Snipes, Mr. and Mrs. Maurice M. Sponcler, Mr. and Mrs. William G. Steve, the late Mr. John Tice and the late Mrs. Ila Joe Tice, the late Mr. Joseph T. Tuggle and Mrs. Sue Tuggle, Mr. and Mrs. James T. Turberville, Mr. and Mrs. Paul Bryan Walker, Mr. and Mrs. R. Keith Whitworth, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas L. Wright.