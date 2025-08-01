Dalton Cotillion 2025: Freshman debutantes attend annual gala event

The 2025 Dalton Cotillion members and their escorts include:

Olivia Grace Allen

Olivia Grace Allen is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tracy William Allen. Miss Allen was presented by her father. Miss Allen attends the University of Mississippi where she is majoring in professional sales. Miss Allen is a member of Alpha Delta Pi, Alpha Delta Pi sisterhood committee and Alpha Delta Pi morale support committee. She is also a leader for Alpha Delta Pi new members and is a member of Alpha Delta Pi spirit chair team. Miss Allen is a philanthropic volunteer at Ronald McDonald House. She is a member of Rock Bridge Community Church in Dalton and Pine Lake Community Church in Oxford. This summer, she is working, traveling and volunteering. Her escort for the evening was Mr. Joshua Cash Hare, the son of Dr. and Mrs. Joshua Hare. Mr. Hare is majoring in nursing at the University of Mississippi.

Sophia Grace Bagby

Sophia Grace Bagby is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Sean Bagby. Miss Bagby was presented by her father. She is the sister of Emma Rose Bagby. Miss Bagby attends Georgia Southern University where she is majoring in bio medical with concentration in pre-med. Miss Bagby has made the Dean’s list and is a member of Alpha Omicron Pi. She serves on the executive board and is the panhellenic delegate. Miss Bagby is a volunteer and donor at the Animal Shelter of Statesboro. This summer, she is enrolled in classes and plans to hang out with friends and family. Her escort for the evening was Mr. Matthew Powell Bell, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Russell Bell. Mr. Bell is majoring in business management at Georgia Southern University.

Mary Jean Barsch

Mary Jean Barsch is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Konrad Barsh. Miss Barsch was presented by her father. She is the sister of Martin James Barsch. Miss Barsch attends Clemson University where she is majoring in marketing with a minor in management. Miss Barsch has made the Dean’s list and is a member of Alpha Delta Pi. She is a member of Clemson Puppies with A Purpose student organization and Clemson FCA. This summer, she is taking summer classes and spending time with friends and family. Her escort for the evening was Mr. William Parker McClurg, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Ronald McClurg Jr. Mr. McClurg is majoring in finance and management at University of Kentucky.

Olivia Taylor Beavers

Olivia Taylor Beavers is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Ryan Beavers. Miss Beavers was presented by her father. She is the sister of Rhett Lawson Beavers. Miss Beavers attends the University of Georgia where she is majoring in accounting and international business. Miss Beavers is a member of Alpha Phi sorority and represents her chapter on the panhellenic council as the assistant panhellenic delegate. She is also a member of Dream on 3 at UGA. This summer, she is traveling to Italy with Lead Abroad. Her escort for the evening was Mr. Grant Dobbins Fain, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Kelley Fain. Mr. Fain is majoring in accounting at the University of Georgia.

Anna Elisa Crow

Anna Elisa Crow is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Crow. Miss Crow was presented by her father. Miss Crow attends Savannah College of Arts and Design where she is majoring in fashion marketing and management. This summer, she is working and traveling to Germany. Her escort for the evening was Mr. Spencer James Hayes, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Don Hayes. Mr. Hayes is majoring in political science with a minor in philosophy and German at the University of Georgia.

Lillian Kaye Fain

Lillian Kaye Fain is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Kelley Fain II. Miss Fain was presented by her father. She is the sister of Davis and Grant Fain. Miss Fain attends the University of Mississippi where she is majoring in integrated marketing communications. She is a Provost scholar and on the Chancellor’s honor roll. Miss Fain is a member of Pi Beta Phi and Women in Business student organization. She is also a recreational golfer. This summer, she is working as a social media intern with Simply Organized by Carla and is also babysitting and dog sitting. She is working on her golf game and traveling with family and friends. Her escort for the evening was Mr. Anthony Monroe Mayfield, the son of Dr. and Mrs. Walter Gatier Mayfield. Mr. Mayfield is majoring in finance at the University of Mississippi.

Emma Sofia Hefner

Emma Sofia Hefner is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marc Ryan Hefner. Miss Hefner was presented by her father. She is the sister of Alex Hefner. Miss Hefner attends Truett McConnell University where she is majoring in marketing. She was on the Presidential list in Fall of 2024 and Spring of 2025. She is a collegiate track and field athlete scholarship recipient. This summer, she is babysitting, interning with BP Agency and traveling with family. Her escort for the evening was Mr. Stryker Braden Woods, the son of Mr. and Mrs. George Woods. Mr. Woods is majoring in criminal justice at Georgia Southern University.

Ella Mae Helton

Ella Mae Helton is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Scott Helton. Miss Helton was presented by her father. She is the sister of Thomas Henry and John William Helton. Miss Helton attends the University of Georgia where she is majoring in pharmaceutical sciences. She is a member of the Wesley Foundation. This summer, she is doing an internship at Walgreens. Her escort for the evening was Mr. Caden Andrew Coker, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Andy Coker.

Addison Brooke Hester

Addison Brooke Hester is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Hester. Miss Hester was presented by her father. She is the sister of Lucy, Meredith and Corbin Hester. Miss Hester attends Georgia Institute of Technology where she is majoring in industrial design. She made the Dean’s list Fall of 2024 and Spring of 2025. She is a member of Industrial Designers Society of America and is a lab mentor in the Interactive Product Design Lab in the College of Design. This summer, she is working at Marketing Alliance Group as an engineering intern in the health and beauty department. Her escort for the evening was Mr. Aiden Riley Williams, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Williams. Mr. Williams is majoring in accounting at the University of Georgia.

McCamy Marie Drew Johnson

McCamy Marie Drew Johnson is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles William Andrew Johnson. Miss Johnson was presented by her father. She is the sister of Keen Johnson and Brock Johnson and sister- in-law Dori Johnson. Miss Johnson attends Georgia Southern University where she is majoring in fashion merchandise and apparel design. She is on the Dean’s list and a member of Phi Mu Sorority. She is a member of Rock Bridge Community Church. This summer, she is volunteering, traveling and babysitting for one of her favorite families in Dalton. Her escort for the evening was Mr. Eli Alexander Burt, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Roger Kyle Burt. Mr. Burt is majoring in accounting and management information systems at the University of Georgia.

Mary Faith Manis

Mary Faith Manis is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Kristopher Kinnamon. Miss Manis was presented by her stepfather. She is the sister of Harlee and Kace Kinnamon and Kaleigh Bates. Miss Manis attends Brillare Beauty Institute where she is majoring in cosmetology. This summer, she is traveling, playing tennis and remodeling for a future salon. Her escort for the evening was Mr. David Kace Kinnamon, the son of Mr. and Mrs. James Kristopher Kinnamon. Mr. Kinnamon is attending Reinhardt College with a football scholarship.

Mia Yarissa Martinez

Mia Yarissa Martinez is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Zeucis Martinez Jr. Miss Martinez was presented by her father. She is the sister of Zeucis Andrew Martinez and Luis Alberto Ferrer. Miss Martinez attends SCAD of Atlanta where she is majoring in fashion design. This summer, she is working full- time in Atlanta at 2 nd Street Clothing Store, and she is also making music with her rock band Mirror Garden. Her escort for the evening was Mr. Zahid Alfonso Hernandez, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Alfonso Hernandez. Mr. Hernandez is majoring in fashion design at SCAD of Atlanta.

Grace Caroline Olivia Ridley

Grace Caroline Olivia Ridley is the daughter of Ms. Holly Ridley and the late Mr. Mark Ridley. Miss Ridley was presented by her brother. She is the sister of Tommy, Laura Kate, Jack, Abby and John Ridley. Miss Ridley attends the University of Georgia where she is majoring in early education. This summer, she is engaged in professional development to support and eventually lead the operations of the family business. Her escort for the evening was Mr. Luke Hamilton Waugh, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Derek Waugh. Mr. Waugh is majoring in political science at Florida State University.

Lena Elizabeth Riggle

Lena Elizabeth Riggle is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Micah Hal Riggle. Miss Riggle was presented by her father. She is the sister of Nathan Riggle. Miss Riggle attends the University of Georgia where she is majoring in nutritional sciences and human development and family science. She is pursuing a career in nursing. Miss Riggle was on the President’s List for Spring 2025. She is a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority and UGA Miracle Organization. This summer, she worked at Christ School. Her escort for the evening was Mr. Ethan Kaine Lute, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Pete Lute.

Ava Elizabeth White

Ava Elizabeth White is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Daniel White. Miss White was presented by her father. She is the sister of Chase and Sam White. Miss White attends Auburn University where she is majoring in interior design. She is a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority where she was a member of her chapter’s intramural basketball team and Bible study group. This summer, she is working and spending time and vacationing with family and friends. Her escort for the evening was Mr. William Legend Land, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Mitchell Franklin Land. Mr. Land is majoring in business at the University of North Carolina.