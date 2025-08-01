Qualifying for local city council races starts Aug. 18

Qualifying for the Nov. 4 municipal elections in Whitfield County starts later this month. A number of seats will be contested in the counties’ different cities.

All races are nonpartisan. All are for four-year terms, and the deadline to register to vote in these elections is Oct. 6.

Advance voting for all cities will take place in the Whitfield County courthouse weekdays from Oct. 14 through Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m and Saturdays Oct. 18 and Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Dalton: Qualifying will take place at City Hall starting Monday, Aug. 18, at 8:30 a.m. and continue during normal business hours until Wednesday, Aug 20, at 4:30 p.m. On the City Council, the seats for Ward 2 (currently held by Nicky Lama) and Ward 4 (currently held by Steve Farrow) are up for election this year. The qualifying fee is $360.

In addition, the seats on the Dalton Board of Education currently held by Matt Evans and Manny Meza are up for election. The qualifying fee for all school board seats is $35.

• Cohutta: Qualifying will start Wednesday, Aug. 20, and conclude Friday, Aug., 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day in Town Hall.

The mayor’s seat held by Ron Shinnick and the council seats held by Sandy Clayborne and Randy Stanton are up for election. The two candidates with the most votes for the council seats will fill those positions. There is a $75 qualifying fee for all offices.

• Tunnel Hill: Qualifying will start Monday, Aug. 18, at 9 a.m. and continue during normal business hours until Wednesday, Aug. 20, at 4:30 p.m. at City Hall. City Council Post 3 (currently held by Liz Dennis), Post 4 (currently held by Jamey Middleton) and Post 5 (currently held by Mayor Ken Gowin) are up for election. The qualifying fee is $55.

• Varnell: Qualifying will take place Monday, Aug. 18, to Wednesday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at City Hall. Mayor (currently held by Tom Dickson), City Council Seat 1 (currently held by Bob Roche) and Seat 2 (currently held by Bill Caylor) are up for election. The qualifying fee for all three seats is $35.

In addition to city council races, Whitfield County voters will vote in November on measures that would:

• Increase the homestead exemption for property taxes for Whitfield County residents 70 and older to $325,000 from $250,000 for county property taxes.

• Increase the homestead exemption for property taxes for Whitfield County residents 70 and older to $325,000 from $250,000 for county school property taxes.

• Bar school systems from opting out of a bill passed by voters last year that capped the increase in assessments for property tax purposes to the inflation rate.

And voters in Dalton will vote on measures that would:

• Increase the homestead exemption for property taxes for Dalton residents 70 and older to $325,000 from $250,000 for city property taxes.

• Increase the homestead exemption for property taxes for Dalton residents 70 and older to $325,000 from $250,000 for city school property taxes.