State Board of Education agrees to cover federal shortfall

The Georgia State Board of Education agreed Tuesday to add more than $8 million to a fund that provides after-school and summer programs after the state lost funding because of its Census count.

The Trump administration released funds for the 21st CCLC programs after holding them for review. The state is receiving $40,591,845 for the federal Title IV, Part B, a decrease from the $48,236,712 previously received.

The Education Department had funds on hand to cover the shortfall, according to state School Superintendent Richard Woods.

“It is incredibly important to us in Georgia to be good stewards of federal and state dollars and responsibly manage these funds so services can continue in our public schools,” Woods said. “That prudent fiscal responsibility allowed us to see a decrease in federal funds for after-school and summer learning programs without passing it on to local communities or students.”

The money provides “free, high-quality after-school and summer learning programs for students,” according to the board of education.

“Georgia’s 21st CCLC programs help youth succeed academically; offer enrichment programs like STEM, the arts, and career exploration; and give working families peace of mind,” said Katie Landes, director of the Georgia Statewide After-school Network. “The release of the anticipated funds brings tremendous relief to schools and community-based programs statewide. Maintaining consistent funding is essential for sustainable programming and reducing uncertainties, particularly just days before the school year starts for many. GSAN acknowledges and values leadership that prioritizes the needs of youth and families in Georgia.”

The 21st CCLC funding was part of more than $6 billion withheld by the U.S. Department of Education for review.

Georgia’s share of the funding was $201 million.

“This is welcome news for Georgia’s students, families, and educators as we begin a new school year,” Woods said last week when the funds were released. “These funds will support critical needs in our schools and help ensure a strong start for students across the state. I appreciate USED’s recognition of the importance of getting these resources into the hands of states and districts.”