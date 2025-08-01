Words of Wisdom – Aug. 1, 2025

Quote of the Day

“Mastery is not a function of genius or talent. It is a function of time and intense focus applied to a particular field of knowledge.” (Robert Greene)

Bible Verse of the Day

“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:6-7)