Bulldogs begin competition at USATF Championships

EUGENE, Ore. — A host of current and former Georgia Bulldogs competed on day one of the 2025 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore., on Thursday.

Current Georgia women Kaila Jackson and Jassani Carter (incoming transfer) each qualified for the next round out of the opening heats in the 100-meter dash. Jackson flew to an 11.16 for 19th overall and Carter was 20thafter finishing her group in 11.18.

On the men’s side in the 100m, former Bulldog Kendal Williams was also 20th to qualify thanks to his 10.26.

Former Bulldog Marc Minichello had a fourth throw of 76.81 meters/252 feet for bronze medal honors in the javelin while incoming Georgia transfer Jordan Davis registered a top mark of 71.39m/234-2 for sixth.

Former Bulldog Kyle Garland took a sizable lead following five events of the decathlon. Garland scored 4,714 points with the nearest competitor at 4,378 after completion of the 100m, long jump, shot put, high jump and 400m. Garland was second in the 100m thanks to a personal best 10.44 before winning the long jump with a season-best effort of 7.89m/25-10.75. His third event was another PR with a shot put toss of 16.95m/55-7.50 before traveling 2.14m/7-0.25 in the high jump. Garland wrapped up his Thursday with 49.29 for seventh in the 400m.

Another former Georgia standout in the dec, Garrett Scantling, started the first two events before having to retire.

The USATF Championships arrive just over a month before the World Athletics Championships are scheduled in Tokyo, Japan, on Sept. 13-21. Those Americans competing at the USATF Championships will have the opportunity to make Team USA during this week’s meet. Georgia director of track and field, Caryl Smith Gilbert, has already been named the head coach of the Team USA women in Tokyo.

