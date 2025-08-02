Courthouse accessibility ramp construction to begin Monday, Aug. 4

On Monday, Aug. 4, construction will begin on a new permanent accessibility ramp at the front entrance of the Whitfield County Courthouse. The project, spearheaded by Integrated Builds of Chattanooga, is the next step in improving public access and safety at the facility.

To accommodate the work, the south (left) side steps and the adjacent exit elevator will be closed starting at 8 a.m. on August 4. These closures are expected to remain in place for several months, potentially through January 2026.

During construction, the following alternatives will remain available:

• The north (right) side steps

• The entrance elevator

• Temporary ramp installed in 2024

To maintain safe pedestrian flow, sidewalk traffic on the south side will be rerouted through a fenced pedestrian path leading to the north entrance and temporary ramp.

As part of the re-routing plan, one handicap parking space on the south side will be temporarily unavailable to accommodate the fencing and pedestrian detour.

There will be no changes to the main entry doors or courthouse security screening procedures. However, individuals exiting the building who require elevator access should use the elevator on the entrance side.

The construction zone will be clearly marked and fully enclosed with fencing and solid temporary walls in some areas to ensure safety and minimize disruption to courthouse operations.

For questions regarding access or accommodations during the construction period, contact the Whitfield County Engineering Department at (706) 275-7500.