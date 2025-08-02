Dalton State women’s cross country unveils 2025 schedule

The Dalton State College women’s cross country team is gearing up for a pivotal 2025 campaign, with a six-meet slate that blends high-level competition and strategic preparation for the postseason.

The Lady Roadrunners will open their season on August 30 at the Mountainside Stride in Chattanooga, Tenn., before traveling to Oakville, Ala., for the FireHawk Invitational on September 20.

“We’re heading to some highly competitive meets to help our team feel prepared for the conference championship,” said head coach Carrie Bishop. “I’m excited for the upcoming season.”

The Roadrunners will continue their early-season stretch with a trip to Tallahassee, Fla., for the Seminole Invite on September 26, followed by the UAH Charger Invitational in Huntsville, Ala., on October 11. Dalton State returns to Knoxville, Tenn., on October 24 for the NAIA Appalachian Challenge, a key tune-up ahead of the postseason.

The SSAC Championship is set for November 7 in Oakville, Ala., where the Lady Birds will look to make a statement in conference competition. The season concludes on November 21 with the NAIA Championship in Tallahassee, Fla., where qualifying teams and individuals will compete for national honors.

While the collegiate schedule is the team’s primary focus, Dalton State will also host its annual “Nooga at Night” meet for high school teams—a tradition that Coach Bishop sees as a meaningful part of the program’s outreach.

Email newsletter signup

“We’re proud to be hosting our ‘Nooga at Night’ meet again for high school teams—it’s always a great chance to see rising talent in action,” Bishop added.

“While we’ve lost some tremendous athletes, I believe the group we have coming in will be key to rebuilding a strong program. We’ll be a freshman-heavy team this year, but I see that as a real opportunity to lay a strong foundation for the next four years.”