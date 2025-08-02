From the Community: Georgia Power requests certification of approximately 9,900 megawatts of new resources from the Georgia Public Service Commission

Georgia Power has requested certification from the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) of new resources totaling approximately 9,900 megawatts (MW) to meet the energy needs of a growing Georgia.

The majority of resources, approximately 8,000 MW, submitted to the PSC this week were chosen from bids submitted in an “all-source” request for proposals (RFP), the need for which was approved in the 2022 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) Final Order.

The All-Source RFP was conducted over the last year with the company actively working with Georgia PSC staff and an independent evaluator to evaluate and select the most economical and efficient proposals for dispatchable generation and storage resources, with construction timelines designed to meet projected winter capacity needs for 2029 through 2031, helping keep energy reliable for customers. The request includes power purchase agreements (PPAs) from existing resources, as well as new company-owned natural gas generation, battery energy storage systems (BESS) and BESS plus solar identified through the competitive RFP process.

n addition, with consideration of Georgia Power’s load forecast in the 2025 IRP approved by the Georgia PSC earlier this month, the company this week filed a separate request to certify supplemental resources necessary to reliably and economically meet nearer-term projected energy needs not filled by the All-Source RFP. In this filing, the company is seeking approval of an additional 1,886 MW to be sourced from PPAs from existing resources, as well as PPAs for new BESS construction, and company-owned BESS paired with solar.

“Every day, around the clock, during periods of extreme heat, extreme cold and everything in between, our teams are working to keep reliable energy flowing for millions of Georgians,” said Rick Anderson, Senior Vice President and Senior Production officer for Georgia Power. “That includes the culmination of years of proactively planning for filings like this that our generation plant teams and many others work diligently on in selecting the right future resources. This helps ensure that customers have the energy they need well into the future. The diverse mix of resources we have proposed to the Georgia PSC will help us meet the needs of a growing Georgia with reliable and resilient energy while delivering long-term value for all of our customers.”

New combined cycle natural gas

Georgia Power continues to incorporate cleaner natural gas into its diverse generation mix to reliably and affordably serve customers. This strategy has helped reduce overall carbon emissions by more than 60% since 2007, and the company is currently adding new natural gas capacity at Plant McIntosh and Plant Yates approved by the Georgia PSC in previous IRPs. This week’s filings include the request to certify five new combined cycle (CC) units, totaling 3,692 MW, to be strategically located across the state to help ensure grid stability and reliability, and supporting the state’s economic growth in the coming years. Projects submitted to the Georgia PSC include:

Bowen (Bartow County): Two CCs with a combined capacity of 1,482 MW. Plant Bowen is the site of a coal-fired power plant currently capable of producing 3,376 MW of electricity.

McIntosh (Effingham County): One CC with a capacity of 757 MW. This proposal is in addition to upgrades to 10 units already in operation at the plant that were approved in the 2025 IRP.

Wansley (Heard County): Two CCs with a combined capacity of 1,453 MW. Plant Wansley is the site of a former coal plant retired in 2022 as a part of the 2022 IRP.

New BESS and solar resources

Georgia Power continues to work with the Georgia PSC to integrate BESS technology across the state. BESS projects support the overall reliability and resilience of the electric system, while also enhancing the value of intermittent renewable generation resources such as solar. Storage systems can improve the efficiency of renewable energy by storing excess energy produced during periods when the demand for electricity is lower, for use when the demand is higher, such as on cold winter mornings. Because battery storage can provide stored energy to the grid for hours on demand, BESS resources enhance the overall reliability of the electric system.

Construction is currently underway on 765 MW of new BESS strategically located across Georgia in Bibb, Lowndes, Floyd and Cherokee counties. In this week’s filings, the company is seeking approval of 10 new BESS facilities strategically placed on eight sites throughout the state with a total capacity of 3,022.5 MW. Site selection for the BESS was based on deployment capabilities, including the opportunity to locate additional resources at existing company plant sites, other company-owned land and sites near existing substations. New BESS facilities submitted to the Georgia PSC include:

Bowen Phases 1 & 2 (Bartow County): 500 MW BESS located at Plant Bowen.

Hammond Phase 2 (Floyd County): 192.5 MW BESS. Phase 2 is an expansion of the 57.5 MW Hammond Phase 1 BESS currently under construction.

McIntosh (Effingham County): 250 MW BESS located at Plant McIntosh.

South Hall (Hall County): 250 MW BESS.

Thomson (McDuffie County): 500 MW BESS.

Wadley (Jefferson County): 260 MW BESS paired with solar under contract with the company.

Wansley (Heard County): 500 MW BESS located at Plant Wansley.

Yates (Coweta County): 570 MW total for two BESS located at Plant Yates.

The company is also planning two new state-of-the-art solar systems paired with BESS. These projects support the increasing demand for renewable energy and will have a combined capacity of 350 MW. These sites are characterized by high solar irradiance, helping ensure maximum energy capture, while also being situated in locations that minimize grading and facilitate efficient panel deployment. New BESS plus solar facilities submitted to the Georgia PSC include:

Laurens County: 200 MW of solar with a 200 MW BESS.

Mitchell (Dougherty County): 150 MW of solar with a 150 MW BESS near the site of former coal-fired Plant Mitchell.

In addition to the projects above, this week’s filings include 11 additional PPAs totaling 2,821 MW which would allow the company to purchase generation from a mix of new BESS facilities being constructed in Georgia and natural gas generation facilities.

To learn more about how Georgia Power is meeting the needs of customers through a diverse, balanced energy portfolio, and the IRP process, visit GeorgiaPower.com.

