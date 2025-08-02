From the Community: Goodwill to host a local informative health insurance event

The Goodwill Opportunity Center in Dalton will host an insurance resource event on Monday, Aug. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

During this drop-in event, attendees will have the opportunity to receive one-on-one, personalized guidance at no charge from a representative from Southeast Health and Life on how to navigate Medicare Advantage (Part C), Prescription Drug Plans (Part D), Medicare Supplemental Insurance (Medigap), Medicaid and other valuable programs designed to lower healthcare costs and enhance support services.

The event will take place at the Goodwill Opportunity Center – Dalton at 1001 Market St., inside the Goodwill store.

The event is free and open to the public. It aims to empower community members with the knowledge and resources they need to make informed decisions.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn more about additional free services offered at Goodwill Opportunity Centers, including career assessments, career and job search support, employment readiness assistance, digital skills training, financial and nutritional education, on-site job coaching and resume and interview preparation.

“We are excited to host this informative event,” said Rachel Inman, Vice President of Mission Services. “Through these types of events, we aim to provide essential services and support to those in Southeast Tennessee and Northwest Georgia.”

Visit goodwillchatt.org to learn more. For questions, call the Goodwill Opportunity Center – Dalton at (706) 609-5647.

Editor’s note: Articles that run under the From the Community header have been submitted by members of the community, not-for-profit organizations, service organizations, members of the business community and other subject-specific content providers. Unlike news briefs and other hard-news submitted content, which the Dalton Daily Citizen fact checks and edits to conform to AP style and standards, these columns are printed as submitted, and may contain statements of opinion, unverified information and non-journalistic style, format and tone.