On the Agenda: Election discussion on Dalton City Council Monday agenda

The Dalton City Council meets Monday at 6 p.m. in the council chamber in City Hall at 300 W. Waugh St.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel.

The agenda for Monday’s meeting had not been finalized at press time. A tentative lineup provided by City Administrator Andrew Parker has the council officially setting the date for the Nov. 4 municipal election.

On the City Council, the seats for Ward 2 (currently held by Nicky Lama) and Ward 4 (currently held by Steve Farrow) are up for election this year. In addition, the seats on the Dalton Board of Education currently held by Matt Evans and Manny Meza are up for election.

Qualifying for these races will take place at City Hall starting Monday, Aug. 18, at 8:30 a.m. and continue during normal business hours until Wednesday, Aug 20, at 4:30 p.m. The qualifying fee for the council seats is $360. The qualifying fee for all school board seats is $35.

All races are nonpartisan. All are for four-year terms, and the deadline to register to vote in these elections is Oct. 6.

Advance voting for the municipal election will take place in the Whitfield County courthouse weekdays from Oct. 14 through Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m and Saturdays Oct. 18 and Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The council members are also tentatively slated to vote Monday on:

• A contract with C.W. Matthews Contracting of Dalton for milling and resurfacing various city streets.

• Traffic control changes on Frazier Drive.

• Parking changes on Kingsridge Drive.

• An agreement with DBT Transportation Services of Houston, Texas, for service and maintenance of navigational aids at the Dalton Municipal Airport.

The council members are also expected to recognize the city’s Public Works Department for receiving the 2025 Georgia Chapter of the American Public Works Association (APWA) Project of the Year Award for the Walnut North Drainage Project in the Small Cities and Rural Communities category for projects budgeted between $1 million and $5 million.

The project, which was initiated by the Dalton Public Works Department in 2022, encompasses four phases aimed at managing stormwater flow from the upper elevations of the Murray Hill neighborhood as it moves southeast toward Walnut Avenue. The phases include the creation of a regenerative stormwater conveyance system in West Hill Cemetery, the Ridge Street stormwater bypass, the Valley Drive streambank restoration and the Franklin Street stormwater bypass, which remains under construction.

Officials say these components work together to slow and manage stormwater, reducing flooding risks in that neighborhood and improving water quality in the region. The APWA recognized the project for its innovative approach and community impact.

The council members are also expected to convene in an executive session, closed to the media and public, to discuss real estate matters.

Under Georgia’s Open Meetings Act, the council may hold closed sessions for specific purposes, including personnel issues, property negotiations or pending litigation. However, no formal actions, such as votes, can be taken during these sessions. Any binding decisions must occur in a subsequent open public meeting and be recorded.