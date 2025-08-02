Roadrunners Men’s Golf set for competitive fall slate to begin 2025-26 campaign

The Dalton State Men’s Golf team is gearing up for a challenging and familiar fall schedule as the 2025-26 season tees off in mid-September. With a mix of returning talent and fresh faces, Head Coach Ben Rickett is optimistic about the journey ahead

“I am excited to get this Fall started and look forward to heading back to some familiar venues,” Rickett said. “It is going to be an interesting year with some young guys who now have some experience under their belt and some new guys that are ready to get started.”

The Roadrunners open their campaign on September 15–16 at the Coastal Georgia Fall Invitational in Waverly, Ga., before heading south to Palm Harbor, Fla., for the Invite at Innisbrook on September 29–30. October brings two more tests: the Music City Collegiate in Dickson, Tenn., on October 6–7, followed by the Bojangles Tennessee Intercollegiate in Vonore, Tenn., on October 18–19.

Each event offers a chance for Dalton State to build momentum and chemistry as the team eyes a strong start to the season.

“I am looking forward to this challenge this year and excited to start another journey towards April!” Rickett added.

With a competitive lineup and a renewed sense of purpose, the Roadrunners are ready to make their mark this fall.