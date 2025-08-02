From the Community: The Bookshelf: Patron Interview: Thiala Mathis

I got acquainted with Thiala (pronounced Tie-Luh) Mathis through the library’s book club. She was one of the original members and I remember being delighted to find another lover of Stephen King’s lesser known “Dark Tower” novel sequence.

Thiala and her son Dorian just finished our summer reading challenge and between the two they read 5,570 minutes from May to July. She jumped at the opportunity to talk about books and the library, and below is an interview I recently conducted with her.

Prompt: Tell us a little about yourself.

Mathis: So, I am a wife and a mom. I have a 6-year-old son and I work at Fitness 1440 at the mall as a personal trainer. I also love doing crafts. One of my favorite crafts is diamond painting. I am also a huge bookworm.

Question: How do you use the library?

Mathis: My son and I attend some of the programs there. We love to do the summer reading program together every year. That’s how my son discovered Pete the Cat whom he has fallen completely in love with. I also attend the adult book club when I can. They are such a fun group of people and the books are usually very good. Other than that, I like to buy books from their book sale area. I have found some pretty good deals there.

Q: Why is the library important to you?

Mathis: The library is important to me because it gives me really fun, free programs to attend with my son. It also allows us to read all of the books we want. It is a great local resource for the community.

Q: What is your favorite book of all time?

Mathis: I have several favorite books so it’s hard just to pick one. To name a few, though, I would say the whole “Dark Tower” series by Stephen King, “The Lions of Lucerne” by Brad Thor, “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas” by Hunter S. Thompson and “On the Road” by Jack Kerouac.

Q: What was the last book you recommended to a friend?

Mathis: It’s the one I’m currently reading and it’s called “Act of War” by Brad Thor. It’s part of his “Scot Harvath” series. If you happen to like military/action/thriller-type books I would really recommend the series.

Q: If you could have three authors over for dinner (living or dead), who would you invite?

Mathis: Well, Stephen King is my all-time favorite author, so him of course. I think it would be interesting to talk to Hunter S. Thompson about the current state of the world and pick his brain about current events. I think I would also add Grady Hendrix. He is one of my favorite newer horror authors and I think he would be a good way to round out the conversation.

• Any of the books featuring the eponymous “Dark Tower” or “Pete the Cat” can be checked out with a free PINES library card. We’re always looking for new book club members. We meet on the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library. In August, we’re reading “Holes” by Louis Sachar. And our book sale room is open any time the library is open: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. New and used paperbacks are 25 cents and hardbacks are $1.

