What parents can do to be more involved at school

Education is vital for young people to reach their full potential and enjoy success in adulthood. Students’ academic journeys begin as early as preschool and continue for decades. While students ultimately earn degrees or professional certifications in their own names, their academic journeys are often a team effort that includes the support of their parents.

Parental involvement in school can pay significant dividends for students. In 2019, the American Psychological Association reviewed more than 400 studies examining parental involvement in school. That review found that students whose parents were involved in their children’s schooling showed greater academic achievement, school engagement and motivation compared to youngsters with parents who were not involved. That payoff compels millions of parents to get involved in their children’s schooling, and the following are a handful of ways to do just that.

• Start the year off right. Parental involvement in children’s schooling can begin before a new school year gets under way. Orientation events designed to acclimate students to new schools can help calm youngsters’ nerves when they’re beginning kindergarten, elementary school, middle school, or high school. Transferring to a new school due to a family relocation or another variable can be difficult for students, and parents can make that transition a little easier by attending orientation events before the first day of classes. Back-to-school nighs held a week or two into the school year also present a great chance for parents to start the year off right.

• Actively communicate with children’s teachers. Parents can contact teachers at the start of a new school year to identify the best way to communicate. Some schools utilize apps to facilitate communication with parents. Some teachers may prefer communicating via email, phone calls or even text messages. Parents should not hesitate or be afraid to reach out to teachers about their children’s needs.

• Do your part at home, too. Parental involvement in children’s education can extend to the home as well. Parents can emphasize the importance of education in conversations with their children and offer to help with homework when children seem to need some assistance. Parents also can ask about assignments and tests, enthusiastically engage in projects designed to involve students’ families, and provide a stable, distraction-free home environment where kids can focus on their schoolwork.

• Volunteer with parental organizations. Parent teacher associations/organizations are always in need of members to help to organize special events and volunteer at school functions. Parents can join groups such as a PTA or PTO to get more involved in campus life. If joining such groups is not possible, parents can let it be known that they would like to volunteer for events throughout the school year.

• Ask children about their day. One of the simplest ways parents can be more involved in children’s schooling is to ask them about their day when they arrive home. Ask children what they did in class, and which parts of their day they found most, or even least, enjoyable. When parents express an interest in what kids are doing at school, that may compel kids to be more interested in their coursework.

Children are the ultimate beneficiaries when parents get involved in their youngsters’ education, and there’s no shortage of ways for moms and dads to engage at school.