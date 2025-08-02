Whitfield County Parks & Recreation fall sports registration ends Aug. 7

Sign-ups are now available for fall season sports, including WC Parks & Recreation’s new pickleball and cross country programs, as well as football, cheerleading, soccer and volleyball. Information and sign-up instructions are available at playwcrd.com and facebook.com/whitfieldcountyrecreationdepartment and be sure to check out the Tuesday, Aug. 5, Dalton Daily Citizen sports page for an interview with WC Parks & Recreation Athletic Supervisor Ryan Hollingsworth, more details on the existing and new fall programs, and information on coaching and officianl opportunities, as well as a tour of the county’s Parks & Recreation facilities.

Email newsletter signup