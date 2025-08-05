A summer update on the Bulldogs in professional baseball — Triple A

The Georgia Bulldogs at the MLB level include pitcher Jonathan Cannon (Chicago White Sox) and infielder Kyle Farmer (Colorado Rockies).

Cannon, a third-round draft pick of the White Sox in 2022, is in the starting rotation. This season, the 25-year-old right-hander owns a 4-8 mark and 4.77 ERA in 18 appearances including 16 starts. In 94.1 innings, he has registered 75 strikeouts and 32 walks. Opponents are batting .270 against him. The White Sox are 42-69.

Farmer, an eighth-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2013, has made starts at every infield spot plus as the designated hitter for Colorado this year. The 34-year-old native of Atlanta has appeared in 74 games and posted a .217 batting average with 14 doubles, five home runs and 22 RBI. Also, for the fifth time in his career, he made an appearance as a pitcher. He tossed one inning in a loss to Baltimore. The Rockies are 30-80.

TRIPLE-A

Will Childers, a member of the Milwaukee Brewers organization, was promoted to Triple-A Nashville on July 4. A former 30th-round pick of Arizona in 2019, the 24-year-old right-hander is a combined 4-1 with a 3.33 ERA and seven saves in 38 relief appearances for Double-A Biloxi and the Sounds in Music City. In 46 innings, he has tallied 50 strikeouts.

Pitcher Emerson Hancock, a first-round pick of the Seattle Mariners in 2020, has been in the starting rotation at the Major League level this year but has been in Triple-A with the Tacoma Rainiers since early July. The 26-year-old is 1-1 with a 5.34 ERA in six starts for Tacoma. With Seattle in 2025, he is 3-5 with a 5.47 ERA in 15 starts.

Pitcher Ben Harris, an eighth-round pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021, was a member of the Oklahoma City Comets until being released on July 8. This season, the 25-year-old left-hander appeared in 28 games with two starts and was 1-0 with a 4.75 ERA. In his career with the Dodgers organization, he was 11-9 with nine saves and a 4.71 ERA in 166 games including five starts. He tallied 291 strikeouts in 191 innings.

Dylan Ross, a 13th-round pick of the New York Mets in 2022, made his professional debut at the end of last season after undergoing and recovering from elbow surgery. After beginning the year in Brooklyn, the 6-5, 251-pound right-hander was promoted to Double-A Binghamton (N.Y.) in May and then moved up to Triple-A Syracuse in mid-June. Overall, the 24-year-old is 2-0 with a 2.29 ERA and six saves in 34 relief appearances across three levels in 2025. In 35.1 innings, he has amassed 59 strikeouts.

Infielder Aaron Schunk has spent time with the Rockies this season. However, he is now playing in Albuquerque, N.M. A second-round draft pick of Colorado in 2019, he played 11 games with the Rockies in 2025, seeing action at second base, third base and shortstop. In 28 at bats, he hit .214. Last year, he made his MLB debut and wound up playing in 39 games and posting a .234 batting average with two home runs and seven RBI. Currently, the 28-year-old is batting .301 with 10 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 49 RBI in 61 games with the Isotopes.

Ryan Webb is in his fourth season in the Cleveland Guardians organization after being a fourth-round pick in 2021. Now a member of the Columbus Clippers, the 26-year-old left-hander is 4-5 with a 5.10 ERA in 19 games including 12 starts. He has tallied 67 strikeouts in 72.1 innings.

Righthander Cole Wilcox is in his fourth season of professional baseball after being a third-round pick of the San Diego Padres in 2020. He is now in the Tampa Bay Rays system, and since August, he has been in Triple-A with the Durham Bulls. For the year, the 26-year-old right-hander is 1-3 with a 4.02 ERA and three saves in 29 appearances. In 40.1 innings, he has posted 46 strikeouts.