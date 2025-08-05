Democrat announces candidacy for Georgia attorney general

ATLANTA — A former Democratic state representative has entered the election to succeed Republican Chris Carr as attorney general.

Former House Minority Leader Bob Trammell on Wednesday became the first Democrat to announce his candidacy to become the state’s top attorney, saying he wants to “bring about real change” during a tumultuous era.

“At a time when Georgians are feeling the pressures of an erratic economy, corporate corruption, insidious frauds and scams, and the erosion of our rights, Georgians deserve someone who will fight for them,” the Luthersville attorney said.

Carr is running for governor, and the race to succeed him is wide open.

Two Republicans are already competing for the office: state Sen. Brian Strickland, R-McDonough, a lawyer who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee; and Sen. Bill Cowsert, R-Athens, a lawyer who chairs the Senate Regulated Industries and Utilities Committee.

Strickland filed a campaign contribution report on July 8 that showed he had raised $435,000. Cowsert filed one the same day showing he had brought in $531,000. Trammell registered his intent to raise money on July 1 but has not filed a contribution report.

Trammell grew up in Luthersville in Meriwether County and served as county attorney there. He was also the top Democrat in the state House, as minority leader from 2017-2021.

He graduated from the University of Georgia and the University of Virginia School of Law. He and his wife Jenny, a pharmacist, have three children.