Georgia United Credit Union announces CEO transition effective January 2026

Georgia United Credit Union has announced that Debbie Smith, Chief Executive Officer, will retire effective Dec. 31, 2025, following more than a decade of transformative leadership. The organization also announced that Laura King, currently serving as president, has been appointed by the Board of Directors to succeed Smith as president and CEO upon Smith’s retirement.

Since assuming the CEO role in 2013, Smith has guided Georgia United through a period of exceptional growth, expanding the credit union’s assets from $950 million to over $2 billion. A steadfast advocate for member service and community development, Smith has been instrumental in strengthening Georgia United’s mission and expanding its reach across the state.

In March 2025, Smith was recognized nationally for her contributions when she received the Inman Servant Leadership Award from America’s Credit Unions, a prestigious honor bestowed on leaders who exemplify humility, vision and an unwavering commitment to serving others.

“Debbie Smith has been at the helm of Georgia United’s success for more than a decade,” said Tom Dickson, Chair of the Board of Directors. “Her dedication to serving our members and communities has strengthened Georgia United in every way. Debbie’s legacy is not just in the numbers — it’s in the lives she’s touched and the mission she has advanced.”

To ensure a smooth and strategic transition, the Board of Directors has unanimously appointed King to succeed Smith as president and CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2026. King brings a distinguished track record of leadership, having held senior executive roles at several of the largest credit unions in Georgia. She joined Georgia United in April 2021 and was promoted to president in July 2023, where she has since been instrumental in shaping the organization’s strategic and operational direction, deepening member engagement and positioning the credit union for continued growth.

Smith and King will work closely over the next few months to ensure a smooth and thoughtful leadership transition. In the months ahead, Georgia United will celebrate Smith’s tremendous legacy and offer members and partners opportunities to share their well-wishes as she embarks on this well-deserved next adventure — one that, knowing her, will be just as impactful as the one she leaves behind.