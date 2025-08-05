Gordon chamber presents State of industry event

Record attendance reported with presentation on artificial intelligence

The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce’s 2025 State of Industry event, held on Friday, July 25, at Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s Calhoun Campus Conference Center, drew a record-breaking crowd and confirmed the local business community’s deepening interest in the transformative role of artificial intelligence across industry sectors.

Approximately 250 people packed the sold-out event, setting a new attendance record for the chamber’s legacy event. The keynote speaker, Chuck Easley, Professor of the Practice at Georgia Tech’s Scheller College of Business, captivated the audience with his forward-looking presentation “Gordon County Industry Outlook 2025: Innovation, Intelligence and Industry.”

Easley’s address explored the accelerating integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into manufacturing, logistics and workforce development, a timely and powerful message that resonated with both legacy industries and emerging enterprises.

“Chuck delivered exactly what we hoped for: a high-level yet accessible presentation that both inspired and educated,” said Kathy Johnson, President of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce. “The demand for information on AI’s impact is growing, and this event showed just how eager our members are to understand and embrace these changes.”

The event was made possible through the support of Signature Sponsor CFL Flooring / CFL USA, as well as an impressive roster of additional sponsors representing every level of the chamber’s partnership network. CFL was joined by 18 sponsors in the President’s Circle. Those included AdventHealth Gordon, Atlanta Gas Light Co., Family Savings Credit Union, Fox Systems, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, Georgia Power, Gordon County Government, Hamilton Health Calhoun / Vitruvian Health, Holston Gases, LGE Community Credit Union, LX Hausys Americas Inc., Mannington Mills, Mohawk Industries, North Georgia EMC, Nourison Home, Shaw Industries Group, Starr-Mathews Agency and the Ridge at Calhoun.

Email newsletter signup

America’s Home Place, the city of Calhoun, the Coosa Valley Credit Union and the Development Authority of Gordon County sponsored at the Engineer’s Circle level. Sponsors at the Innovator’s Circle level included Gordon County Schools, Liberty Tire, Parrish Construction, Republic Services, Right Way Profits and Synovus. Arrow Exterminators and BankSouth Mortgage-Downey Lending Team sponsored at the Manager’s Circle level.

“The energy in the room, the enthusiasm for innovation and the record turnout all point to a clear trend,” Johnson said. “Artificial intelligence isn’t just a buzzword anymore — it’s a business imperative, and Gordon County is rising to the challenge.”

As AI continues to evolve, the chamber plans to host additional programming to support members in adapting to and leveraging new technologies, particularly through its Young Professionals committee.