Reader-Submitted Viewpoints

All submissions of Letters to the Editor, guest columns and Forum comments must include the submitter’s full name and must include the city/county of residence and a telephone number for verification. Submissions must be from citizens of Whitfield or surrounding counties. Telephone numbers will not be published, but names and the city/county will be published with all Letters to the Editor and guest columns. Names will not be published with Forum comments.

Letters to the Editor should be limited to no more than 400 words and one submission per week. Forum comments should be limited to 50 words and one submission per week. Multiple submissions of the same comment from an individual will not be published. Guest columns do not have a word count limit, but may be cut to fit the available space on the page.

Comments, letters and guest columns containing libelous statements, expletives, obscene or abusive language, or threats against an individual or group will not be published.

To submit content for the Dalton Daily Citizen Viewpoints page, email editorial@daltoncitizen.com, send mail to the Dalton Daily Citizen, Attention Viewpoints, 308 S. Thornton Ave., Dalton, GA 30720, or bringing a typed or handwritten submission to the Dalton Daily Citizen newsroom on Thornton Avenue.