Sendros appointed to Georgia Hospital Association Board of Trustees

AdventHealth Georgia and AdventHealth Redmond President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Isaac Sendros was appointed to the Board of Trustees of the Georgia Hospital Association (GHA), as announced at the association’s Annual Meeting of the Assembly on July 11.

Sendros will serve as an at-large trustee, where his duties will include working with the Board to develop strategies for GHA hospital members, advocating for the highest quality care for patients and supporting adequate reimbursement for hospitals.

Sendros was named president and CEO of AdventHealth Redmond in February 2023 and president and CEO of AdventHealth Georgia in January 2025. Prior to his current roles, Sendros served as president of AdventHealth Avista in Louisville, Colorado. He also held various hospital leadership roles throughout central Florida, including vice president of operations at AdventHealth Central Florida and director of ancillary services at AdventHealth Kissimmee.

Throughout his career, Sendros has led several multimillion-dollar expansion projects, including a $26 million surgical expansion and an $84 million tower expansion at AdventHealth Kissimmee.

“Isaac Sendros brings extensive leadership experience to our state and is committed to bettering the health and well-being of Georgians,” said GHA President and CEO Caylee Noggle. “His experience will serve our Board well, and we look forward to his service.”

“The Georgia Hospital Association is a key partner as we work together to ensure the residents of Georgia receive the best possible care,” said Sendros. “I am honored to serve on the GHA Board as we continue this important life-saving work.”

Sendros holds a master’s degree in business administration from Western Governors University in Millcreek, Utah, and a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Southern Adventist University in Collegedale, Tenn.