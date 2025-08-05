Statement on Corporation for Public Broadcasting shutting down, NPR shifting focus to support of local outlets

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which channels federal funds to PBS and NPR, announced on Friday it would take steps toward its own closure after being defunded by Congress. (File)

Editor’s note: On Aug. 1, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) announced that it will begin a “wind-down of its operations” and ultimate full operational closure following the passage of a federal rescissions package and the release of the Senate Appropriations Committee’s fiscal year 2026 Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies (Labor-H) appropriations bill. In response, Katherine Maher, President and CEO of NPR, issued the following statement.

“The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) has been a cornerstone of public broadcasting in the United States for more than half a century. It has served as a vital source of funding for local stations, a champion of educational and cultural programming, and a bulwark for independent journalism — enabling organizations like ours to deliver essential news and culture across the nation.

“CPB upheld the core values of the Public Broadcasting Act, including support for diverse voices, promotion of excellence and creative risk, and advancing service for the unserved and underserved. It empowered countless journalists, producers, and educators to create programming that has enriched lives, fostered understanding, and held power accountable. The ripple effects of this closure will be felt across every public media organization and, more importantly, in every community across the country that relies on public broadcasting.

“The closure of CPB represents the loss of a major institution and decades of knowledge and expertise; an immediate consequence of the passage of H.R. 4, the Rescissions Act of 2025. We’re grateful to CPB staff for their many years of service to public media.

“As an independent, nonprofit news organization, NPR remains resolute in our pursuit of our mission: to create an informed and inspired public in partnership with our member stations. We will continue to respond to this crisis by stepping up to support locally-owned, nonprofit public radio stations and local journalism across the country, working to maintain public media’s promise of universal service, and upholding the highest standards for independent journalism and cultural programming in service of our nation.”